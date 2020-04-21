Srikakulam: Safety kits to drivers distributed

Srikakulam: Transport department Srikakulam region officials distributed safety kits to vehicle drivers on Monday. They started distribution of these kits through district Collector J Nivas.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy transport commissioner (DTC), Dr Vaddi Sundar explained that they decided to distribute 3,000 masks, 6,000 sanitizer bottles and 600 medical kits to the drivers of different passenger and luggage vehicles to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Six thermal scanners were also provided for conducting health check to luggage vehicle drivers at different major check-posts across the district.