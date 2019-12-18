Srikakulam: Stamps &Registration revenue on upswing

Srikakulam: Revenue from Stamps and Registration has shown upward trend in the district for the last four years. There are 15 Sub-Registrar offices (SRO) in the district.

Documents registrations too have shown signs of positive increase as both vendors and vendees prefer to get their documents registered unlike in the past. Parties engaged in buying and selling properties in the past used to dodge registration to evade registration fee.

In 2016-17 financial year, the total number of documents registered were 44,625 and revenue earned was Rs 93.46 crore. The number of documents registered increased to 50,419 during 2017-18 financial year and revenue earned also went up to Rs 115.46 crore. Registered documents increased in number up to 53,727 and revenue also jumped to Rs 154.55 crore during 2018-19 financial year.

During current financial year till November 30, total number of documents registered are 38,928 and revenue from them is Rs 108 crore. In coming months number of registrations is expected to go up as dry season is favourable for land transactions across the district.

"Total revenue target for current financial year is Rs 210 crore of it we have earned till 30 November as Rs 108 crore and expected to achieve target by end of financial year" District Registrar R Satyannarayana told The Hans India.