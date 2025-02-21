Srikakulam: Support from industries sought

Srikakulam: Different industrial corporate units need to assist for development of the district in various areas, said collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar. He held a coordination meeting at Srikakulam with representatives of the various industrial and corporate units on Thursday.

On the occasion, the collector sought the help of both corporate and industrial units in providing basic amenities like safe drinking water, solar panels, compound walls, furniture, etc., at government schools, colleges and hospitals.

He asked them to sanction funds for the purpose before March 31 this year for preparation of reports on requirements at various schools and colleges. Representatives of various corporate and industrial units attended.