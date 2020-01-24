Srikakulam TDP leaders betrayed north Andhra people

Srikakulam: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the party leaders betrayed people of North Andhra districts, charged YSRCP Youth Wing State general secretary Tammineni Chiranjivi Nag.

In a press conference here on Friday, he strongly objected to the behaviour of TDP MLCs in the Legislative Council. When Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to develop all regions equally by decentralising governance and establishing institutions, he alleged the TDP leaders were objecting it to protect their vested interests.

TDP leaders were acting against interests of North Andhra and Rayalaseema people which are most backward than coastal districts, he pointed out. The YSRCP government decided to provide an opportunity for development of these backward regions but TDP was objecting by showing technical reasons, Chiranjivi Nag lamented.

He appealed to people of both Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions to revolt against TDP leaders till they accept decentralisation of governance for development of all regions. He said the people of the state were observing the TDP leaders and they will teach a fitting lesson to it in these two regions at appropriate time. YSRCP youth wing leaders Ch Sateesh, M V Swaroop, P Radhakrishna, N Rajasekhar, R Suryanarayana, K Ramesh and S Ramarao were present.

