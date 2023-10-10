Srikakulam: TDP leaders console Navya’s family members

Srikakulam: Former Narasannapeta TDP MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy on Monday expressed sympathies with the family of Narayanasetti Navya.

The ex-MLA along with the party leaders consoled the family members at Narasannapeta. It may be noted that Navya died under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws house at Narasannapeta five days ago.

Navya’s parents, Govinda Rao and Lakshmi, lodged a complaint with the police against her husband Podugu Santosh and mother-in-law Podugu Hemalatha suspecting their role in her death.

Upset over the death of his daughter, Govinda Rao committed suicide two days ago. Distressed over two deaths in the family, the relatives and other family members demanded stern punishment to Navya’s husband and mother-in-law. They expressed concern over the delay in police investigation into the case. TDP leaders condemned the police apathy over the delay in probe and extended their support to Navya’s family. On the occasion, Ramana Murthy lamented that there was no safety for women in the State under the YSRCP rule.