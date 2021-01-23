Srikakulam: Teachers should follow punctuality says V-C Prof Nimma Venkata Rao

Srikakulam: Teaching staff at B R Ambedkar University (BRAU) should follow punctuality, said newly appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university at Etcher, Prof Nimma Venkata Rao.

He conducted surprise inspections at Arts, Science, Law and Engineering colleges in the BRAU campus on Friday. On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor noticed that some of the teaching staff is attending classes irregularly due to which students are moving out from classrooms.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the principals of the colleges concerned to issue memos to the teachers who are attending classes irregularly. Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also suggested to the students to utilise leisure time purposefully in the campus by reading more books apart from their subjects to gain more knowledge which will be useful in competitive examinations in future.

Prof Venkata Rao elaborated that both online and offline classes are going on in all colleges within the university campus. He interacted with the students at different classrooms during his surprise inspections and inquired about the facilities.

He also appealed to students to attend classes regularly and pointed out that attendance will be considered before allowing the students to appear for final examinations after end of each semester.