Srikakulam: Tipplers guzzle liquor worth Rs 18 crore in four days

Srikakulam: During the Dasara season the liquor sale shot up in the district.

In four days from October 14 to 17, liquor worth more than Rs 18 crore was sold in the district.

On October 14, Rs 4.5 crore worth liquor was purchased, on the day of Dasara sale went up to Rs 5.3 crore, the next day it saw Rs 3.8 worth sale and on October 17, sale of liquor shot up to Rs 4.6 crore.

To discourage tipplers, the State government has increased the price of liquor more than 200 per cent than the existing price. It resulted in drop of liquor sale by 20 per cent during normal days.

But sale of liquor was bloomed by 50 per cent in the district during the Dasara season explained prohibition and excise department officials.