Srikakulam: Traffic cops create awareness on Covid norms

Srikakulam: Srikakulam city traffic police conducted an awareness drive on Covid protocol among youth on Sunday.

The police caught the people who are violating the lockdown norms and wandering without wearing a face mask at various place across the city on Sunday.

Traffic DSP Ch G V Prasada Rao, sub-inspector N Laxmana Rao has created awareness among the youth and importance of wearing a face mask to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

The police officials warned against the violation of lockdown norms and driving bikes without license. They collected details of people who were violating road rules and Covid norms as well. On the occasion police administered pledge with the youth on strict observation of Covid protocol to check the spreading infection.