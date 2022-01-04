Srikakulam: Traffic cops create awareness on road safety norms

Srikakulam: Creating an awareness among bike riders in Srikakulam city on Monday, traffic SI N Laxman said that self-care is must for all and wearing a helmet while riding a bike is important to save themselves from severe head injuries when met with an accident.

Traffic police conducted vehicles check at different road junctions across the city and assemble all the bike riders who were riding without helmet at APSRTC complex premises.

On the occasion, traffic SI N Laxman explained safety measures to be taken while riding a bike and elaborated on how the helmet saves riders from fatal accidents.

He appealed to them to wear helmet for their own safety and for the welfare of their family members. He also administered pledge with them on following of road safety norms, wearing of helmet and avoid using cell phone while in riding.