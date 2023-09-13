Srikakulam: Traffic police conduct drive over safe driving

Srikakulam: Srikakulam city traffic police conducted awareness drive among vehicle drivers and bike riders at various busy road junctions in the city explaining effects of over speed on Tuesday. On the occasion, traffic wing inspectors and sub-inspectors caught the bike riders who were riding bikes negligently at high speed and conducted counselling to them explaining consequences of over speed.

They also explained that riding bikes and driving vehicles at excess speed amounts to an offence as it shows their negligent attitude. The police also appealed to teachers and parents to explain consequences to children about speed driving on roads which may lead to fatal accidents. They asked the drivers and riders to be moderate in speed for their own safety.