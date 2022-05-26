Srikakulam: Traffic restrictions causing trouble to people

Srikakulam: Police imposed traffic restrictions on all main roads in the district on Thursday in the wake of inauguration of ministers Saamaajika Nyaya Bheri four day long bus yatra.

As a result, people are facing inconvenience since morning for attending duties at government and private offices and for medical check-up at hospitals.

Some ministers visited Sun God temple at Arasavalli.

Later, they organised a press conference and garlanded former CM YS Raja Sekhar Reddy's statue at seven roads junction, where the buses for Saamaajika Nyaya Bheri were arranged.

The traffic is causing trouble to people.

Several bike riders and attendants of patients expressed anger over too much restrictions on traffic movement.