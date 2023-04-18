Srikakulam: Vamsadhara oustees seek increased compensation

Srikakulam : Enhanced compensation amount as assured by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has not yet been paid to them, say Vamsadhara reservoir project-affected people. People of several villages in Kotturu, Bhamini, Hiramandal and L N Peta mandals lost their lands and houses for Vamsadhara reservoir. Initially, in 2006 the then government paid Rs 97,000 as compensation for per acre but later in 2018 before elections, as leader of opposition Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to increase compensation by calculating the prevailing market value of lands and houses to the displaced people. The project oustees of Katragada, Bhamini, Solikiri, Baleru, Ghanasara and other villages registered their grievance with the district collector Srikesh B Lathakar at 'Spandana' in Srikakulam on Monday. On receiving their petitions from the affected people, the collector assured to solve the issue.