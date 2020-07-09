Srikakulam: Vijayasai Reddy says division of districts only with people's consent

Srikakulam: Division of existing districts and formation of new districts will be taken up only with the consent of people said YSRCP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy here on Wednesday.



He unveiled the statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Amudalavalasa on the occasion of his 71st birth anniversary. Addressing a public meeting held on the occasion, Vijayasai assured that division of districts is only for the purpose of administrative comfort. The YSRCP government is committed for the development of State and poor people as well.

Former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy served a lot for the improvement of agriculture sector and pave the way for double digit growth rate in agriculture sector.

Vijayasai assured that government will do justice to Titli cyclone victims and displaced people of Vamsadhara irrigation project.

AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishna Das recalled the developmental programmes which were launched by Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

YSRCP MLAs, Dharmana Pasada Rao, S Appala Raju, G Kiran Kumar, R Shanthi, V Kalavathi and K Jogulu also listed out welfare schemes initiated by the former Chief Minister and their continuation by the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.