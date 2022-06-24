Srikalahasti : Apache playing a key role in women empowerment, says CM

Srikalahasti : Apache footwear manufacturing units in the state will play a crucial role in women empowerment by giving preference to women in employment in their units in AP, said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He participated in the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumipuja) of the Hilltop SEZ Development India Pvt Ltd (Apache) industry at Inagaluru village in Srikalahasti mandal on Thursday.

The company, an exclusive supplier of footwear to the global brand Adidas, is coming up with an investment of about Rs 800 crore creating direct employment for 12,000 people ensuring 80 per cent of the workforce are women.

Extending all the help to the company, the Chief Minister said the unit will be ready by September 2023 to start production. He also stated that the company had started its operations in 2006 at Tada during Y S Rajashekara Reddy rule which has become a prominent unit with over 15,000 employees with 60 per cent women staff.

Also, Jagan said, the same company has come forward to set up another unit in Pulivendula that employs 2,000 people, which is currently under construction and is likely to start its operations from March 2023.

The Srikalahasti unit will be the third one from Apache for which the government has allotted 300 acre on Yerpedu-Venkatagiri highway in Srikalahasti mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the new Apache unit here will provide 10,000 jobs to the people out of which 80 per cent would be the women.

The Chief Minister said this unit will start its manufacturing in coming 15 months, probably by September 2023, where 10,000 people will get jobs. Deputy Chief Minister (excise department) K Narayanaswamy, minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, minister for industries Gudivada Amarnath, Apache CEO Tony Toe and its representative Setiyo Lee, Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, MLC Kalyan Chakravarthy, MLAs Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy (Srikalahasti), Anam Ramnarayan Reddy (Venkatagiri), Tirupati district collector K Venkataramana Reddy and others were present.