Srikalahasti MLA envisions major developmental projects

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy has set his sights on transforming the constituency into a model region with a slew of development works under his Vision-2029 programme. He said the roadmap is designed to put Srikalahasti on a fast track of growth before the next general elections.

As part of the master plan, underdeveloped villages have been categorised into A, B and C groups, and works will be prioritised accordingly. The MLA said support from the Centre and TUDA will be sought to position Srikalahasti as both a pilgrim centre and a tourism hub. Recently, he reviewed local works along with TUDA Chairman C Divakar Reddy, where widening of the Area Hospital road with Rs 15 crore TUDA funds was finalised.

Among other projects, Rs 37 crore Shivam to Shivam road project, sewage line connections to the STP plant, and improvement of civic amenities such as new roads in Kondamitta, drinking water supply for every household, solar-powered streetlights, and replacement of ageing municipal vehicles are there.

For long-pending infrastructure demands, the MLA announced that Dakshina Kailasa Nagar and Sriram Nagar Colony will soon see major upgrades with Rs 238 crore in central funds. Beautification of the Swarnamukhi river and a ropeway connecting Kannappa Hill to Durgamma Temple are also on the cards, with the goal of giving the Srikalahasti temple global recognition.

Education too has found space in his plan. The SKIT Engineering College, which was in neglect for years, has been revived, with JNTU affiliation restored. Repair works worth Rs 3 crore are under way to enable classes this academic year.

On civic issues, the MLA pointed out that he acted promptly on irregularities in Rajiv Nagar, where encroachments on government lands were cleared and fake land pattas identified. Connectivity projects are also being prioritised, with new BT roads coming up in Renigunta and Thottambedu mandals at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Proposals have been forwarded to expand KT Road into a six-lane national highway, while efforts are on to complete the pending Madanapalle–Naidupeta highway.

Employment generation for local youth remains a core promise. Recalling his commitment during the Yuvagalam padayatra, the MLA said industries in the constituency would be mandated to reserve 80 percent of jobs for local youth. The MLA wanted to make Srikalahasti a model constituency by 2029.