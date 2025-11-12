Srikalahasti MLA hands over house site pattas to displaced families

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy on Tuesday handed over house site pattas to residents who lost their land to the Renigunta–Chennai railway line expansion project. The distribution took place at CBIT Colony in Renigunta, near Tirupati.

Under the compensation plan, each of the 51 affected families was granted three cents of land in the same area, in exchange for the 1.5 cents that had been acquired for the railway works. Speaking at the event, Sudhir Reddy said he had urged the government to safeguard the interests of the displaced, ensuring they could rebuild their homes within their own community.

He noted that the allotment, which effectively doubles the land surrendered, demonstrates the NDA government’s resolve to balance infrastructure development with social responsibility. The MLA added that the move exemplifies a humane and inclusive approach to public projects, where progress is pursued without displacing the poor.