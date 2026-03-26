Elon Musk Bets Big on Grok Imagine as OpenAI Steps Away from Sora

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has reaffirmed his commitment to advancing AI-powered video generation, announcing that his company xAI is doubling down on its tool, Grok Imagine. The move comes at a pivotal moment, following OpenAI’s decision to discontinue its Sora video model and pivot toward enterprise-focused solutions.

In a recent post on X, Musk teased significant upgrades to Grok Imagine, stating, “The next @Grok Imagine release will be epic. We are doubling down.” The announcement signals a more aggressive push into the rapidly evolving AI video space, where competition has been intensifying.

Musk’s renewed focus on Grok Imagine is also part of a broader strategy to challenge OpenAI, a company he co-founded but later distanced himself from. Under the leadership of Sam Altman, OpenAI is reportedly shifting its priorities toward enterprise offerings, a move that may have influenced its decision to sunset Sora. Industry observers suggest this creates an opening for competitors like xAI to capture market share in AI-generated video content.

Grok Imagine, which can generate short 10-second videos in 720p and 1080p resolution from text prompts, has already gained traction. According to benchmarks such as DesignArena, the tool has recently outperformed rival systems, including Sora and Google’s Veo 3.1. Musk has actively promoted the platform by sharing user-generated clips online, encouraging wider adoption.

The billionaire has also highlighted internal restructuring at xAI, following the departure of key figures such as co-founder Guodong Zhang and video strategy lead Haotian Liu. Despite these exits, Musk has indicated that fresh talent is being onboarded to strengthen the company’s capabilities.

However, Grok Imagine’s rapid rise has not been without controversy. The platform has previously drawn criticism over its “spicy mode,” which reportedly allowed users to generate non-consensual explicit imagery. Addressing the issue, Musk clarified the boundaries of permissible content, stating earlier this month, “If it’s allowed in an R-rated movie, it’s allowed in @Grok Imagine.”





If it’s allowed in an R-rated movie, it’s allowed in @Grok Imagine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2026





Regulatory bodies have taken note. In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a formal notice to X, citing concerns over compliance with IT laws. Similarly, the European Commission has raised alarms about the misuse of such AI tools, particularly regarding the creation of harmful or inappropriate content.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s strategic shift could have financial implications. Reports indicate the company risks losing a potential $1 billion investment deal with The Walt Disney Company following the discontinuation of Sora.

As the AI race intensifies, Musk’s latest push underscores his ambition to position xAI at the forefront of next-generation content creation. With Grok Imagine evolving rapidly, the battle for dominance in AI video technology is far from over.