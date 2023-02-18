Srimukhalingam decked up for Maha Sivaratri

Srikakulam: Srimukhalingam is a small village located adjacent to the Vamsadhara river in Jalumuru mandal in Srikakulam district. This is a place which has a confluence of three very old and historical temples, dating back to the period of Kamarana Deva-II and belongs to Eastern Ganga Dynasty in 8th century.

The three main temples located here are Madhukeswara (Sri Mukhalingeswara), Someswara and Bhimeswara temples. It is also known as Kaasi of South India.

There is a need to improve the infrastructural facilities in the part as it is a very important Siva temple in the state. Devotees from different parts of AP, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh visit the temple, particularly during Sivaratri. But the authorities have not taken enough steps to make this temple a major hub for temple tourism.

It was renovated by Parlakhemundi Maharaja in 17th century. Though there is scope to do a lot, the government has not focussed on developing this part. Experts say temple tourism can be a major revenue earner for the state government.

One should learn from neighbouring Telangana where in eight years, the government had transformed Yadadri into a magnificent temple and is now going to do the same at Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple,

According to temple priests, Sivalinga at Srimukhalingeswara temple are very powerful and the temple needs attention of the authorities to make it devotee-friendly.

Within the main temple i.e. Sri Mukhalingeswara, there are eight other small temples of Indra, Agni, Yama, Varuna, Nyruthi, Kubhera, Eesanya and Vaayuvya, which are the eight directions as per vastu.

This temple celebrates Maha Sivaratri festival for three days. On the first day, Lingodhbhavam, second day darshan of Lord Siva and third day holy bath of the processional deities in the Vamsadhara river have been the tradition. During these three days the temple is kept open round-the-clock.

As a routine exercise, revenue divisional officer B Shanthi has been appointed as special officer for supervising the arrangements for festival and ensure hassle-free darshan by organising queue lines, special VIP darshan, prasadam counters, temporary facilities at bathing ghats, etc.,

Police on their part installed CCTV cameras and medical camps have also been set up as about five lakh devotees are expected to visit the place. Priests and devotees demand that temple be developed so that it gets due recognition.