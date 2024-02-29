Srisailam Brahmotsavam to begins from tomorrow in Nandyal

Srisailam temple is gearing up for the upcoming Brahmotsavam celebrations scheduled from Friday to the 11th in honor of Mahashivratri. The temple authorities, including the Executive Officer (EO) Peddiraju, have announced certain changes and arrangements for the devotees during this auspicious period.



During the Brahmotsavam celebrations, all regular services and touch darshans at the temple will be canceled from the 1st of March to the 11th. Instead, devotees will be allowed to have a decorative darshan of the Lord due to the expected influx of devotees. On the occasion of Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam on the 8th, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple.



The EO mentioned that special arrangements have been made for devotees to have a free Parsha Darshan of Lord Shiva with Jyotirmudi at specific times from the 1st to the 5th evening. Additionally, on the 5th from 7:30 PM to 11 PM, devotees will only be allowed to have a decorative darshan of Sri Swami.



Various rituals and services are planned as part of the Brahmotsavam schedule, including flag hoisting, vehicle services, silk clothes offerings from different temples, special pooja programs on Mahashivratri, Nandi vehicle service, Maharudrabhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam, and more. Devotees will have the opportunity for quick and ultra-quick darshan through online and current booking facilities during the Brahmotsavams.