Srisailam EO reviews functioning of online system

Srisailam: In an effort to further streamline pilgrim services, the Executive Officer of Srisailam Devasthanam, M Srinivasa Rao, on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the online ticketing system at a coordination meeting held at the temple administrative office. Heads of various departments and supervisory officials participated in the review, which focused on improving accessibility and awareness among devotees.

The Executive Officer stated that, as per the directions of the State government, the Devasthanam has implemented an integrated online system for darshan tickets, Arjitha sevas and accommodation bookings. Devotees can book Sparsha Darshan, Atiseegra Darshan (Rs 300) and Seegra Darshan (Rs 150) tickets online. Additionally, tickets for 14 Arjitha sevas, including Abhishekams, Homams, Kalyanotsavam, Annaprasana and Aksharabhyasam, are being made available through the digital platform.

He informed that devotees can access these services exclusively through the official websites of the State Endowments Department and Srisailam Devasthanam, as well as via the ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp Governance service. Officials were instructed to actively create awareness among pilgrims, ensure wider publicity through QR code displays, and encourage staff and voluntary Shiva Sevaks to disseminate information on online bookings.

Emphasising orderly darshan and security, the Executive Officer directed officials toprovide separate queue lines for online ticket holders and enforce strict identity verification through Aadhaar-based scanning. He also ordered enhanced security checks at the toll gate and measures to preserve the sanctity of the shrine. Urging devotees to make optimum use of online services, he said these initiatives would help ensure smooth, hassle-free and well-regulated darshan for pilgrimsvisiting Srisailam.