Srisailam gears up for Navaratri fete

Srisailam (Nandyal): Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju has stated that all arrangements have been made to celebrate 9-day Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams in a grand manner.



In a press release, the EO stated that the Dasara Mahotsavam would start from October 15 and conclude on October 24.

The EO said that the temple has setup LED screens at Gangadhara Mandapam so that the devotees can easily view the programmes. As part of Utsavam, special archanas to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and special prayers to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi, Rudra Yagam, Chandi Yagam, Nava Durga Alankarams to Amma vari utsava moorthi, various vahana sevas to Lord and Goddess and Japa Parayanam for the wellbeing of humankind, would be performed on every day. As an indication of starting the utsavam, yagasala entry would be made in Amma vari Alaya Mandapam followed by Ganapathi Puja, Swasthi Punyahavachanam, Deeksha sankalpam, Kankana Puja, Rutwigwaranam and Kankanadharana would be performed.

Later Akhandadtapana, Vastu Puja, Vastu Homam, Navagraha Mandaparadhana, Chandin Kalasastapanam, Chaturveda Parayana, special Kukumarchana, Ganapathi Panchakshari, Subramanyam, Bala Navagraha Japanistas, Surya Namaskaram, Kunkumarchanas and Kumari pujas would be performed in Amma vari yagasala, stated the EO.

He further said that similarly at 10 am entry into Swami vari yagasala would be made. Later Siva sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja, Akhanda Deepastapana, Vastu Puja, Mandapa Aradhana, Rudra Kalasa Stapana, Mahanyasa Poorvaka Ekadasa Rudrabhisekham to Lord, Madhyahnakala Archanas Andaha Nivedanas would be performed. Later in the evening Ankurarpana, Agnipratistapana, Rudra Homam, Navavarchana and Kumkumarchanas to Amma varu would be performed. Later Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam would be performed. From 7 pm, Suvasini Puja, Neerajana Mantra Pushpam, Mahadasirvachanam and distribution of teertha prasadam programmes would be organised. The EO said as many as 50 Rutwiks from various places in the state have been invited. These Rutwiks would accompany the Archaka Swami’s and Veda pundits at the Utsavam. On October 15, Amma varu would appear in Sailaputri and the Brungi vahana seva would be performed. In a similar manner, on October 16, Bhramacharani-Mayura Vahana Seva, on October 17 Chandra Ghanta - Ravana Vahanam, October 18 Kushmanda Durga - Kailasa Vaahanam, October 19 Skandamata-Sesha Vahanam, October 20 Katyayani-Hamsa Vahanam, Pushpa Pallaki seva, October 21 Kalaratri - Gaja Vahanam, October 22 Maha Gowri - Nandi Vahanam, October 23 Siddidayani - Aswa Vahanam and on October 24 Bhramarambha (Nija Alankarana)-Nandi Vahanam (Alaya utsavam) would be performed, added the EO.