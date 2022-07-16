Srisailam receives constant inflows from Tungabhadra & Almatti

Due to continuous rains, heavy inflows continued for Srisailam Reservoir from varied upstream areas of Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers.

As per reports. Srisailam dam alone has been receiving inflows more than 2 lakh cusecs and a water storage of 65 tmc-ft. The Srisailam dam authorities hope the water level might reach a level for release towards pothireddypadu to meet the needs of the Rayalaseema region in a week. The water level on Friday was about 842ft.

The Almatti Dam released outflows nearing to 1.69 cusecs towards downstream areas as the dam received more than 900tmc-ft of water and there was heavy inflows from upstream areas.

In addition, the Jurala project was filled by about 78% of its water storage capacity and water was released towards the Srisailam for the past 4 days.

When it comes Tungabhadra Dam, it has received heavy inflow of floodwaters and the storage capacity was almost full. Nearing to 1.52 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the dam to downstream areas of the river towards Srisailam.

The TB dam board alerted the low-lying areas and was evacuating people living closer to the river bed.