Srisailam Temple: 11-day Sivaratri Brahmotsavam from today

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The annual Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam at Srisailam Devasthanam will commence on February 19 and conclude on March 1, following traditional rituals.

The temple authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and grand celebration, according to temple executive officer M Srinivas Rao.

The festival will begin with Yagasala Pravesam, Siva Sankalpam and Ganapathi Puja on the morning of February 19 and conclude with Dhwajavarohanam, where the Dhwaja Pataka (sacred flag) is removed from the Dhwaja Sthambham, marking the end of the celebrations.

Approximately 10 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the temple during the Brahmotsavam. During these days, there will be no Sparsha (touching) Darshan or Arjitha Sevas, the executive officer added.

Key events of the festival: (Feb 19) Festival begins with Yagasala Pravesam, Siva Sankalpam and Ganapathi Puja at 9 am, followed by Dhwajavarohanam in the evening. (Feb 20): Bhrungi Vahana Seva, (Feb 21): Hamsa Vahana Seva, (Feb 22): Mayura Vahana Seva, (Feb 23): Ravana Vahana Seva, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk clothes to Swamy and Ammavaru on behalf of the State government.

Pushpa Pallaki Seva will be organised on February 24 and Gaja Vahana Seva on February 25.

On the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on February 26, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhavakalam, Mahabhishekam, Pagalankarana and Kalyanotsavam will be performed.

Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam will be held on February 27 while Purnahuti and Dhwajarohanam will be held on February 28.

Ashwa Vahana Seva, Pushpotsavam and Ekanta Seva are scheduled to be held on March 1.

To accommodate the large number of pilgrims, the temple authorities have put in place various facilities.

Fifteen temporary rest sheds have been erected across open spaces, accommodating between 500 and 1,000 people per shed. Locker facilities are available at all sheds.

Around 800 bathrooms and toilets have been set up across the temple premises. Thirty lakh gallons of drinking water will be supplied daily. While four queue lines have been set up for darshan, there will be a separate line for Siva Deeksha devotees.

Free tiffin, drinking water and buttermilk will be provided at all queue lines.

Anna Danam (free food) will be served at designated sheds and Annapurna Bhavan within the temple premises. Thirty five lakh laddus have been prepared for distribution.

Fifty medical camps and tents have been set up at key locations, managed by temple hospital staff and health department personnel.

Special attention will be given to devotees arriving on foot through the Nallamala forest.

Daily cultural events will be held from early morning until late night throughout the eleven-day festival.