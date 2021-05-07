Srisailam temple conducts yoga camp for employees

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer K S Rama Rao has stated that yoga training programme was organised on temple premises for those employees, who were tested positive for dreaded coronavirus. Inaugurating the yoga training camp organised on the premises of covid care centre in the temple, the EO said the Covid care centre was set up on the temple premises following the orders of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan and Special Commissioner P Arjun Rao.

He said the Covid care centre was arranged at Pathaleswara Sadan guest house and added that as many as 15 persons have been sheltered at the centre. As part of safeguarding the employees' health, the yoga training camp was organised on the premises of Covid care centre.

For imparting yoga training classes, Bala Subramaniam, the president of Patanjali Yogpeeth and founder of Yogamrita Trust was invited on the occasion.

Rama Rao said that according to epics, God Parama Shiva was regarded as Adi Yogi. "India is the hometown to Vedic sciences and Yoga sasthra is one among the others. Physical asanas, concentration on breathing, meditation and pranayama are some of the main asanas in Yoga. Achieving a healthy life, mental peace and happiness is only possible by practising Yoga," stated Rama Rao.

Yoga guru Bala Subramaiam said that immunity power would increase through yoga asanas. It will also relieve people from mental stress. Surya Namaskaram is one of the greatest exercises. By doing surya namaskar, the muscles and other organs in the body would have a great exercise, stated the Yoga guru.

Later, the Yoga guru made the participants to practise Sukshma Vyayam and Pranayamam. Even he also performed Surya Namaskar and gave a brief description on every asanas.