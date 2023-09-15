Srisailam temple gets Rs 5.07 crores

Nandyal (Srisailam): The authorities of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam conducted hundi collections counting here on Thursday. In a press release, they informed that devotees have donated Rs 5, 07, 46,508 in Indian currency, for 34 days, starting from August 11, 2023 to September 13, 2023.

Apart from Indian currency, devotees also donated 324.5 grams of gold and 10.050 kg of silver ornaments and also foreign currency, including 839 USA Dollars, 1115 UAE Dirham, 130 Euros, 100 Australian Dollars, 100 Malaysia Ringgits, 85 England Pounds, 10 Singapore Dollars and 10 SAU Riyals. The counting process was done under strict vigilance and CCTV cameras. The staff of all departments, Lord Siva devotees and others participated in the counting process.