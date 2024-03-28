Srisailam temple gets Rs.1.81 crore offerings

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in a press release on Thursday have stated that the temple hundis have been emptied for counting of offerings.

During the course of counting it has been noted that the devotees have donated offerings of Rs.1,81,13,485 and the offering are of 16 days (12.3.2024 to 27.03.2024). Apart from India currency foreign currency, 178 USA Dollars, 20 Saudi Arabia Riyals, 20 UK Pounds, 5 Australia Dollars and 100 Sweden Cronors were also detected in the temple hundis, stated the authorities.

The counting of offerings were conducted under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras. The entire counting process was monitored by the temple Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju. The temple staff of all departments participated at the counting.