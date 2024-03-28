Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Srisailam temple gets Rs.1.81 crore offerings
Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in a press release on Thursday have stated that the...
Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in a press release on Thursday have stated that the temple hundis have been emptied for counting of offerings.
During the course of counting it has been noted that the devotees have donated offerings of Rs.1,81,13,485 and the offering are of 16 days (12.3.2024 to 27.03.2024). Apart from India currency foreign currency, 178 USA Dollars, 20 Saudi Arabia Riyals, 20 UK Pounds, 5 Australia Dollars and 100 Sweden Cronors were also detected in the temple hundis, stated the authorities.
The counting of offerings were conducted under strict surveillance and closed circuit cameras. The entire counting process was monitored by the temple Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju. The temple staff of all departments participated at the counting.