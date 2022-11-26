Srisailam temple nets record revenue of Rs 30.89 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal): The authorities of Srisailam temple have stated that the temple has created a history in earning huge revenue during the holy Karthika Masam in the form of donations from devotees.

In a press release on Friday, the authorities have stated it is the first time in the history of Srisailam temple that a sum of Rs 30, 89, 27,503 has been received. The donations received were for the period of one month from October 26 to November 23. Last year the temple earned a review of Rs 19,86,53,778 during the Karthika Mastam.

The temple recorded a hike of 55.51 per cent this year. The authorities gave a description of the total amount received. During the month-long Kartheeka Masam celebrations the temple has received Rs 30,89,27,503. Of the total amount, Rs 19,95,73,883 has been received towards normal deposits. Similarly, Rs 6,73,79,922 towards Hundi donations, Rs 3,25, 68,719 towards online and Rs 94,04,979 received towards distribution of food and prasadam.

In a similar manner, Rs 8,08,928 was received towards Udayastamana Seva and Rs 22,36,324 towards Padosakal Seva, both introduced very recently. A sum of Rs 2,20,56,210 was received towards Swami Ammavari Abhishekam, Rs 62,88,712 towards Kumkumarchana and Rs 94,42,942 towards Arjitha and other Sevas.

The authorities have also stated that Rs 6,32,69,771 was received towards Seegra darshan and Athi Seegra darshan. The temple has also generated Rs 4,96,18,620 towards selling of Laddu and Pulihora prasadam and Rs 92,30,831 was received towards allocation of rooms and cottages. Another Rs 87,26,350 towards toll gate fee, Rs 37,84,911 towards selling of publications, Rs 12,69,295 selling of Kailasa Kankanams and Rs 11,57,840 towards Vibhuti selling.

The devotees have also donated Rs 17,20,302 towards Tulabharam and Rs 20,23,650 towards selling of tickets to tonsuring. Similarly Rs 28,83,188 received towards Paroksha Seva, Rs 5,12,028 to Anna Prasada Trust, Rs 2,28,016 to Gow Samrakshna Trust, Rs 87,919 to Agama Patasala Trust, Rs 1,12,20,302 to darshanam and Rs 11,40,723 to accommodation, stated the authorities.