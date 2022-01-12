Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of over Rs 2.21 crore

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple have emptied the temple hundis for counting the donations on Tuesday.

In a press release the authorities have stated that the devotees made cash offering of Rs 2,21,80,968 to the temple hundi.

The offerings made by devotees for a period of 18 days between December 25, 2021 and January 11, 2022, were counted on Tuesday. Apart from Indian currency, the devotees also donated 95.500 grams of gold and 5.70 kilograms of silver ornaments.

In addition to the Indian currency, the devotees have also donated foreign currency which include 277 USA dollars, 151 Qatar Riyal, 52 Singapore dollars, 40 Canada dollars, 25 Australian dollars, 25 England pounds and 1 SAU Riyal, stated the authorities. The counting of Hundi offerings was done under strict vigilance and closed circuit cameras. The temple staff representing different departments, officials, devotees of Lord Siva and others participated in the counting process.