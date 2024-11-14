  • Menu
Srivari darshan offline ticket allotment made easy

x

Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary allots offline Srivani ticket to a devotee at the newly-opened counter near Gokulam conference hall in Tirumala on Wednesday

Highlights

Tirumala : TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary informed that the process of allocating Srivari darshan tickets offline in Tirumala has been made easier now.He inaugurated the new counters for Srivari darshan tickets behind Gokulam conference hall on Wednesday morning.

After performing special pujas at the counter, he personally took the details of a devotee and allotted the first ticket.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the additional EO said that a special counter has been set up after noticing that devotees were facing inconvenience in the queues of the previous Srivani counter when it rained. He said that Srivani devotees can now get tickets without any inconvenience.

He said that 900 tickets are being allotted offline per day. Earlier, it took three to four minutes to allot tickets, but now the application has been simplified to allot the tickets to devotees within one minute. He informed that devotees can easily purchase tickets through five counters.

TTD chief engineer Satya Narayana, Deputy EO Rajendra, VGO Surendra, AEO Krishnayya and other officials participated in the programme.

