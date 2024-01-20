Srivari laddu dispatched to Ayodhya

Tirumala: Srivari laddu prasadam meant for the distribution to the devotees on the occasion of Prana Pratista of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 was dispatched from Tirupati on Friday.

TTD Additional EO (FAC) Veerabrahmam told the media at Seva Sadan that TTD Board has decided to send one lakh laddus to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony. Both TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy took special interest to prepare laddus with pure ghee, he added. TTD Trust Board member Sourabh Bora and former board member J Rameshwar Rao each had donated 2,000 kg pure and traditional ghee for making laddus.

The laddus packed in 350 boxes will be transported to Ayodhya directly from Tirupati airport through a special cargo by Aerogroup. Srivari laddus will be handed over to Ramajanmabhumi Theertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Saturday.

CPRO Dr T Ravi, Deputy EO (General) Siva Prasad, AEO Potu Srinivasulu and other staffs were present.