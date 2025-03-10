Live
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
- Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge
- MITS signs MoU with Japan University
- Dragon: Pradeep Ranganathan's Blockbuster To Release on This OTT PLatform
Just In
Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam begins
Highlights
Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam started in Tirumala on Sunday evening. Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya appeared on a boat finely decorated with electric lamps and flowers.
Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam started in Tirumala on Sunday evening. Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya appeared on a boat finely decorated with electric lamps and flowers.
Earlier at 6 pm, the procession of Utsava Murtis started and reached Pushkarini, parading through the four Mada streets of the temple.
On the first day, Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy blessed devotees by taking three rounds on the sacred waters of Pushkarini.
HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and other officials participated in this programme.
Next Story