  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam begins

Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam begins
x
Highlights

Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam started in Tirumala on Sunday evening. Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya appeared on a boat finely decorated with electric lamps and flowers.

Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam started in Tirumala on Sunday evening. Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya appeared on a boat finely decorated with electric lamps and flowers.

Earlier at 6 pm, the procession of Utsava Murtis started and reached Pushkarini, parading through the four Mada streets of the temple.

On the first day, Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy blessed devotees by taking three rounds on the sacred waters of Pushkarini.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and other officials participated in this programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick