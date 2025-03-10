Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam begins

Tirumala: Srivari Salakatla Teppotsavam started in Tirumala on Sunday evening. Sri Ramachandra Murthy along with Sita, Lakshmana and Anjaneya appeared on a boat finely decorated with electric lamps and flowers.

Earlier at 6 pm, the procession of Utsava Murtis started and reached Pushkarini, parading through the four Mada streets of the temple.

On the first day, Sri Sita Rama Lakshmana Anjaneya Swamy blessed devotees by taking three rounds on the sacred waters of Pushkarini.

HH Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, HH Tirumala Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu and other officials participated in this programme.