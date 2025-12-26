BJP’s Ponguleti participates in X mas celebrations

Khammam: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC and National Co-Incharge of the BJP for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, participated in Christmas celebrations at Karnagiri Church here on Thursday, joining local residents and children to mark the festival.

The celebrations were held in the presence of Father Johnson, who led special Christmas prayers and religious observances at the church. As part of the programme, a cake-cutting ceremony was organised, followed by the distribution of gifts to children.

Dr Sudhakar Reddy interacted with members of the local community and extended Christmas greetings to them. He highlighted the values of love, compassion, harmony and service to society associated with the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that festivals like Christmas help strengthen social bonds and promote communal harmony, particularly when celebrated together at the grassroots level with families and children.

Party senior leaders Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, Nunna Ravi and Local residents participated actively in the celebrations, reflecting the spirit of unity and shared joy among different communities, he added.