SRKR college to establish cricket academy

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College is launching an exclusive cricket academy on its campus to train and encourage students to form competitive teams, announced Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma here on Friday.

The announcement was made during a large rally held on campus to mark National Sports Day. Students and staff from the Physical Education Department participated, holding national flags to promote sports and fitness. Varma urged students to draw inspiration from the legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand and grow as athletes.

The college also organised a shuttle badminton tournament, and prizes were awarded to the winners.

Speaking at the event, College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju highlighted the institution’s longstanding emphasis on sports. They noted the college’s history of organising various competitions at the zonal, university, and state levels to support and motivate its athletes.

Assistant Physical Director Dr Ch Harimohan, G Sarika, and Avinash were also present at the event.