SRKR Engg College donates Rs 25L to flood victims

Vijayawada: Chairman of SRKR Engineering College Sagi Prasad Raju presented a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday.

Along with college secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma, Governing Body members Sagi Satya Pratika Varma and Prasad Raju met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and handed over the cheque for Rs 25 lakh including the college staff contribution. The college had already distributed 10,000 food packets in Vijayawada, they said.