SRKR students take out rally
Highlights
Students of SRKR Engineering College celebrated the 78th Independence Day and took out a rally here on Wednesday.
Bhimavaram : Students of SRKR Engineering College celebrated the 78th Independence Day and took out a rally here on Wednesday.
College principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju addressing the students said that the country got independence due to the sacrifices made by many freedom fighters.
College vice-president SV Rangaraju said that students should develop patriotism and serve the country. NSS Coordinator Dr R Krishna Chaitanya led the rally under the auspices of the NSS unit of the college.
IT Department Head Dr BHVS Ramakrishnan Raju, NSS Assistant Coordinators and others took part in the event.
