  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SRKR students take out rally

SRKR students take out rally
x

Students and staff of SRKR Engineering College taking out rally in Bhimavaram on Wednesday

Highlights

Students of SRKR Engineering College celebrated the 78th Independence Day and took out a rally here on Wednesday.

Bhimavaram : Students of SRKR Engineering College celebrated the 78th Independence Day and took out a rally here on Wednesday.

College principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju addressing the students said that the country got independence due to the sacrifices made by many freedom fighters.

College vice-president SV Rangaraju said that students should develop patriotism and serve the country. NSS Coordinator Dr R Krishna Chaitanya led the rally under the auspices of the NSS unit of the college.

IT Department Head Dr BHVS Ramakrishnan Raju, NSS Assistant Coordinators and others took part in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X