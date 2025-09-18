SRKR to host international meet on AI, algorithms

Bhimavaram: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at SRKR Engineering College here will host an International Conference on Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Algorithms (ICAAAAI-2025) from December 11 to 13, announced College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju. The conference poster was released by College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma.

Speaking on the occasion, College Director Dr M Jagapathi Raju and CSE Head and Conference Chair Dr BHVS Ramakrishnamraju stated that this will be the third international conference organised by the institution. They emphasised that the event will serve as a global platform for academicians, industry professionals, and international researchers to explore topics in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, and Emerging Computing Technologies. Several international experts are set to participate in the event. Dr RNV Jaganmohan will be the Conference Convener, while Dr GNVG Sirisha will act as the Co-Convener.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Principal Dr Muralikrishna Raju said that hosting such an international conference on campus will offer an excellent opportunity for researchers in the academic field to enrich their knowledge andresearch exposure.