  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SRM-AP launches Easwari School of Liberal Arts

SRM University Pro Chancellor Dr Sathyanarayanan, Prof Janaki Bakhle and other members launching the Easwari School of Liberal Arts at APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium, SRM University-AP campus in Amaravati on Monday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan
x

SRM University Pro Chancellor Dr Sathyanarayanan, Prof Janaki Bakhle and other members launching the Easwari School of Liberal Arts at APJ Abdul Kalam auditorium, SRM University-AP campus in Amaravati on Monday

Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

The school aims at propelling students’ intellectual, emotional and ethical growth

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan of SRM University-AP re-launched the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, establishing a new era of transformative learning and research to address the complexities of human society.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, member of the Governing Body, Prof Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor of University of California, San Diego, Prof Nicholas B Dirks, Emeritus Chancellor of University of California, Berkeley, Prof Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs, University of South Florida, and Prof Andrew D Hamilton, President of New York University; Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts Prof Vishnupad, Deans and Directors of various departments and faculty, staff and students of the university were present.

Prof Gopal Guru, former Professor of Centre for Political Studies, JNU, Prof Janaki Bakhle, Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley; and Prof Chandan Gowda graced the momentous occasion as guests of honour.

The rechristened Easwari School of Liberal Arts aims at propelling students’ intellectual, emotional and ethical growth, equipping them to become future knowledge creators, remarked Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj

K Arora. Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan commented that Easwari School of Liberal Arts opens the doorway to a brave new world of learning that will forge visionary thinkers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X