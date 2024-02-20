SRM-AP launches Easwari School of Liberal Arts

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan of SRM University-AP re-launched the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, establishing a new era of transformative learning and research to address the complexities of human society.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, member of the Governing Body, Prof Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor of University of California, San Diego, Prof Nicholas B Dirks, Emeritus Chancellor of University of California, Berkeley, Prof Prasant Mohapatra, Vice-Chancellor for Research and Provost and Vice-President for Academic Affairs, University of South Florida, and Prof Andrew D Hamilton, President of New York University; Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts Prof Vishnupad, Deans and Directors of various departments and faculty, staff and students of the university were present.

Prof Gopal Guru, former Professor of Centre for Political Studies, JNU, Prof Janaki Bakhle, Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley; and Prof Chandan Gowda graced the momentous occasion as guests of honour.

The rechristened Easwari School of Liberal Arts aims at propelling students’ intellectual, emotional and ethical growth, equipping them to become future knowledge creators, remarked Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj

K Arora. Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan commented that Easwari School of Liberal Arts opens the doorway to a brave new world of learning that will forge visionary thinkers.