SRM-AP launches singularity student advanced lab

Amaravati: SRM University-AP marked a major milestone in student-driven innovation with the inauguration of Singularity Student Advanced Lab and the launch of ‘MISSION: Schrödinger’s Cat’, a 36-hour national-level hackathon.

Founder and CEO of NCPL Rambabu Vasupilli was the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar, Dean Prof CV Tomy, Dr Murali Krishna Enduri, Dr Priyanka, and Director-Communications Pankaj Belwariar attended the event. The lab is spearheaded by student innovators Jayanth Ramakrishnan and Parvendan Rangasamy from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Priyanka described the lab as a platform that empowers students to explore advanced technologies through interdisciplinary collaboration. She praised the student leadership for fostering a culture of creativity and experimentation.

Rambabu Vasupilli congratulated the team and encouraged students to actively participate in such initiatives, stating that persistence and engagement are key to long-term success.

Vice-chancellor Prof Satish Kumar highlighted the university’s rapid growth as a multidisciplinary institution and termed the lab a significant step towards strengthening its research and innovation culture. Prof Tomy also underscoredthe importance of institutional support in nurturing student-led initiatives and advancing experiential learning.Following the inauguration, the lab launched MISSION: Schrödinger’s Cat, a 36-hour national-level hackathon with a prize pool exceeding Rs 25 lakh and participation from over 1,200 students across the country.

Jayanth Ramakrishnan announced the hackathon and shared the lab’s vision of shaping future-ready innovators.