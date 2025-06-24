SRM-AP student breaks 2 world records in archery

Amaravati: First-year B Com student from the Paari School of Business of SRM-AP Budde Shanumukhi Naga Sai has brought global recognition to the University by breaking two world records and winning three silver medals in archery at the Singapore 2025 Asia Cup Leg 2.

She set a new world record in the Under-21 Women Team (50m Compound) category with a score of 2101, surpassing the previous record of 2076, and also established a new world record in the Under-21 Mixed Team (50m Compound) category with a score of 1,420, edging past the earlier record of 1419.

In addition to these record-breaking performances, Shanumukhi clinched three silver medals in the Individual Compound Women, Compound Mixed Team, and Compound Women Team events, solidifying her position as a rising star in international archery. Reflecting on her success, Shanumukhi shared, “I am truly grateful and proud that my hard work has paid off. This achievement feels surreal, but it has come after navigating through intense pressure and challenging phases.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Satish Kumar and Anup Singh Suryavanshi, Director (Sports) congratulated Shanumukhi on her remarkable feat.