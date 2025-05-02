SRM-AP to celebrate ADITRI tomorrow

Amaravati: SRM University-AP is all set to celebrate the pioneering rural entrepreneurship initiative, ADITRI on Saturday, according to a communiqué from SRM-AP here on Thursday.

ADITRI, which stands for Advancing Development and Transformation in Rural India, is a CSR project patronised by the varsity and is dedicated to supporting and empowering rural women micro-entrepreneurs. This event is the summit of a year-long endeavour by the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship of SRM-AP that engaged and inspired 2,500+ rural women across six mandals in AP.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Communications Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will inaugurate the event and hand over the machinery and certificates to women entrepreneurs.

The occasion will not only witness the launch of the newly built rural women ventures but will also showcase their products through several live stalls. SRM University-AP has utilised about Rs 2 crore to launch these ventures over the last year that includes machinery, boot camps, mentoring, licensing, digital marketing, technical know-how transfer and other entrepreneurial support services.