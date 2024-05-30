Live
- Welfare of the poor top priority, says PM Modi in Hoshiarpur
- Kartikeya looks confident with ‘Bhaje Vaayu Vegam’
- PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin, Singapore Open Super 750 campaign ends
- LinkedIn reveals fastest growing jobs, functions and industries for fresh graduates in India
- ‘Gam Gam Ganesha’ has potential to resonate with diverse audience: Anand Deverakonda
- Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 6
- Mahindra University Students Bag Top Honours in Global Innovation Challenge
- A romantic melody from Kamal’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’gets released
- ‘Non Violence’promises a glimpse into 90s Madurai
- New Official State Emblem of Telangana likely to be Unveiled on June 2, BRS protests
Just In
SRM Foundation sets up free tuition centre
Registrar of SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar and Associate Director (Student Affairs) Revathi Balakrishnan handing over books to students at Nidamarru village on Wednesday
Neerukonda (Guntur district): A free tuition centre was established at Nidamarru village on Wednesday under the auspices of SRM Foundation. Registrar of SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar and Associate Director (Student Affairs) Revathi Balakrishnan inaugurated the centre.
Addressing students and parents, Dr Premkumar said that SRM Foundation is active in social service schemes and this tuition centre is a testament to its philosophy of development for the societal cause. Senior consultant Elamaran said that students from Class 6th to 10th from economically backward families will be taught free of charge at the tuition centre.
Prathipati Sushma, a teacher at the tuition centre thanked SRM Foundation for setting up the first tuition centre in Nidamarru and giving her the opportunity to teach. Sweets and notebooks were distributed to the students after the programme.
Foundation’s spokesperson Suresh Kannan, PRO Venugopal Gangisetty, SRM-AP Chief Liaison Officer Poolla Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Manager Ramachandra Reddy and the residents were present.