SRM Foundation sets up free tuition centre

Neerukonda (Guntur district): A free tuition centre was established at Nidamarru village on Wednesday under the auspices of SRM Foundation. Registrar of SRM-AP Dr R Premkumar and Associate Director (Student Affairs) Revathi Balakrishnan inaugurated the centre.

Addressing students and parents, Dr Premkumar said that SRM Foundation is active in social service schemes and this tuition centre is a testament to its philosophy of development for the societal cause. Senior consultant Elamaran said that students from Class 6th to 10th from economically backward families will be taught free of charge at the tuition centre.

Prathipati Sushma, a teacher at the tuition centre thanked SRM Foundation for setting up the first tuition centre in Nidamarru and giving her the opportunity to teach. Sweets and notebooks were distributed to the students after the programme.

Foundation’s spokesperson Suresh Kannan, PRO Venugopal Gangisetty, SRM-AP Chief Liaison Officer Poolla Ramesh Kumar, Assistant Manager Ramachandra Reddy and the residents were present.