SRM launches free training centres at Kuragallu

Amaravati: In a significant step toward empowering rural women through education and skill development, multiple free training centres were established in Kuragallu village on Wednesday, under the auspices of the SRM Foundation.

The newly launched centres offer free training in computer skills, tailoring, and academic support through tuition classes. These centres aim at promoting self-employment and digital literacy among women and students in the region.

Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha and SRM-AP Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Kumar formally opened the facilities. As part of the launch event, books, school bags, and stationery were distributed to students attending the tuition centres.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sub-Collector Sinha lauded the SRM Foundation’s initiative, stating, “SRM-AP, being the largest educational institution in Amaravati, is igniting the flame of knowledge for thousands.” She urged residents to take full advantage of the expert-led training programmes being conducted in their village itself.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor highlighted the Foundation’s mission to foster economic independence among rural women. “Our tailoring and computer training programmes are designed to equip women with skills that lead to self-employment and sustainable livelihoods. Education remains the pathway to greater success,” he said.

SRM Foundation secretary DV Venkatagiri emphasised that these free services are already operational in Chennai, Amaravati, and Delhi, with three centres launched in the Amaravati region and plans for further expansion.

In a gesture of appreciation, the villagers felicitated Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Kumar and Foundation Director Dr Venkatagiri for their contributions.

Additionally, Sub-Collector Sinha honoured SRM Tuition Centre educators Prathipati Sushma, Punyavani, Konduru Bharathi, Prameela and Dhana Kumari, presenting them with shawls in recognition of their service.