SRM University-AP gets Nature Index ranking

Vijayawada: The SRM University-AP has been ranked 3rd among all private universities across the country for the second consecutive time in the recently announced Nature Index Ranking. With 13 quality research publications, the university stood on top of the chart from March 2022 to February 2023. The six-year-old multidisciplinary research-intensive university has climbed up 13 spots, ranking 32ndamong all reputed Indian universities, institutes of national importance and research institutions in India.

SRM University-AP Pro-Chancellor Dr P Satyanarayanan congratulated the faculty and research scholars, who have published in Nature Index Journals during the said period. “We are proud of our faculty and research scholars, who are working dedicatedly towards their research. Their recognition serves as a testament to the unwavering goal of the varsity in intensifying research, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit on the campus,” commented Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora.

The Nature Index tracks the affiliations of universities and research article contributions in a selected group of 145 high-profile scientific journals chosen by an independent panel of expert research scientists in different fields. Ranking criteria involve counting the number of published research articles by institutions in renowned publishing groups. The Nature Index provides absolute count and fractional share counts of article publications at the institutional and national levels and, as such, is an indicator of global high-quality research output and collaborations. Each year, Nature Index ranks the leading institutions, which can be companies, universities, government agencies, research institutes, NGOs, and countries, by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals.