SRR students excel in various competitions

Principal Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi, Lecturers Dr PV Radhika and Sucharitha with the prize-winning team of B Com first students at SRR and CVR Government degree college in Vijayawada on Tuesday
Vijayawada: Students of SRR & CVR Government Degree College excelled in competitions held at UDBHAV Management Meet organised by Vignan University, informed Principal of the college Dr K Bhagya Lakshmi.

In a meeting at the college on Tuesday, she congratulated the 25 students from first year B Com who bagged first prizes in short film competition, group dance and various other management events. The team was guided by Dr PV Radhika, Sucharitha, both lecturers in Commerce.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator Nageswararao, Kondalarao, In-charge of the department Dr K Sudhakar, B Rama Krishna, J Santhi from Department of Commerce were also present.

