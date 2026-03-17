SSC exams begin smoothly

Vijayawada/ Machilipatnam: The Secondary School Certificate Public Examinations (March 2026) commenced smoothly across Krishna and NTR districts on Monday, with both districts recording more than 99% attendance on the first day.

According to official data, in Krishna district 21,272 regular candidates registered for the examination, of whom 21,080 appeared while 192 were absent, recording an attendance of 99.10 per cent. Among private (once-failed) candidates, 166 registered, of whom 93 appeared and 73 were absent, registering an attendance of 56.02 per cent.

In total, 21,438 candidates registered for the examination in the district, including both regular and private candidates. Of them, 21,173 appeared while 265 were absent, indicating a high turnout of students on the first day. Meanwhile, Krishna District Educational Officer U V Subba Rao visited several examination centres in Machilipatnam to review the conduct of the examinations. He inspected centres at CPM High School, Chilakalapudi, Nirmala High School, Hyny High School, Sri Balaji Vidyalayam, and MEK Balabhanu High School.

The DEO also inspected open school examination centres being conducted at Nirmala High School and Sri Balaji Vidyalayam, and reviewed the facilities and arrangements made for students.

On the other hand, NTR district recorded an attendance of 99.24 per cent on the first day of the examinations. A total of 27,249 candidates registered for the exams across 149 examination centres, of whom 27,043 appeared while 206 were absent.

G Lakshmisha, Collector of NTR district, along with District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, visited CVR Municipal High School in Vijayawada and inspected the arrangements at the examination centre.

District Level Observer Krishna Mohan also inspected seven examination centres, while DEO Chandrakala personally visited eight centres to ensure that the examinations were conducted smoothly and in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

Officials said strict monitoring and arrangements were in place across both districts to ensure fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the SSC examinations.