SSSG student selected for national painting contest

Rajamahendravaram: BSV Charan, a student of Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam (SSSG) in Rajahmundry, has qualified for the national-level painting competition after showcasing his talent at the State-level competition.

The event was held by Energy Conservation of India and NTPC Simhadri on November 21 in Visakhapatnam. A total of 110 students from across the State participated in the competition in the Group A and Group B categories. Charan, a 7th-grade student, won second place in the State-level competition for his painting titled ‘Protect Nature’s Gifts, Embrace Sustainable Shifts.’ He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000 and a certificate by NTPC CGM Sameer Sharma. Charan has qualified for the national-level competition to be held in December, as confirmed by the Principal of Gurukulam K Gurayya. Another student, D Harshvardhan, a 10th-grade student of the SSSG, also demonstrated his talent in Group B and received a special prize of Rs 7,500 along with a certificate.

School correspondent A Shyam Sundar and the teaching staff congratulated the students and drawing teacher M Srinivasa Rao for their achievements.