St Joseph Dental College distributes blankets

Eluru: Under the supervision of Chairman Most Rev Bishop Jaya Rao Polimera, the management of Duggirala St Joseph Dental College, under the direction of Fr G Moses, dental college correspondent, over 600 blankets, saris, lungis, soaps and shampoos were distributed to the flood victims in Vijayawada city.

Fr Moses said the programme was held under the leadership of Eluru Peetham Vicar General Fr P Bala. College Principal N Sleeva Raju, administrator Fr Felix and College of Nursing correspondent Fr Jacob, dental college faculty and students participated in the distribution programme.