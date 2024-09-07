  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

St Joseph Dental College distributes blankets

St Joseph Dental College distributes blankets
x
Highlights

Under the supervision of Chairman Most Rev Bishop Jaya Rao Polimera, the management of Duggirala St Joseph Dental College, under the direction of Fr G Moses, dental college correspondent, over 600 blankets, saris, lungis, soaps and shampoos were distributed to the flood victims in Vijayawada city.

Eluru: Under the supervision of Chairman Most Rev Bishop Jaya Rao Polimera, the management of Duggirala St Joseph Dental College, under the direction of Fr G Moses, dental college correspondent, over 600 blankets, saris, lungis, soaps and shampoos were distributed to the flood victims in Vijayawada city.

Fr Moses said the programme was held under the leadership of Eluru Peetham Vicar General Fr P Bala. College Principal N Sleeva Raju, administrator Fr Felix and College of Nursing correspondent Fr Jacob, dental college faculty and students participated in the distribution programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick