ST roster violation issue reaches CM

Violation of rule of reservation and roster in allotment of posts to scheduled tribes in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in Samagra Shiksha reportedly reached Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Srikakulam: Violation of rule of reservation and roster in allotment of posts to scheduled tribes in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in Samagra Shiksha reportedly reached Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Leaders of SC and ST unions reacted to the news story published in The Hans India on September 27, 2024, with headline ‘ST unions oppose violation of roster’, and forwarded it to the CM and also to the minister for education Nara Lokesh. The leaders said that the CM and the minister assured to correct the lapses.

