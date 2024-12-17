St Theresa bags 16 medals in athletic meet

Eluru: Players of Ch SD St Theresa’s College for Women (A) here participated in Adikavi Nannaya University Athletic Meet organised by University College of education, Rajamahendravaram from December 13 to 14.

The college bagged gold medals in 3 events, silver medals in 9 events and bronze medals in 4 events. Dr Sr Mercy P, Principal, Dr Sr Maria Christia, Vice-Principal and Dr Sr Suseela, Controller of examinations congratulated the players and appreciated Maj Dr PM Celine Rose, Head of the Department and K Syamala, lecturer in Physical Education for their support and effort in training the players to be successful.