Stainless steel foot-over-bridge inaugurated at Amudalavalasa

Srikakulam: Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitaram, MP K Rammohan Naidu and East Coast Railway DRM M Anup Kumar inaugurated foot-over-bridge (FOB) at Amudalavalasa (Srikakulam road) railway station on Monday.

On the occasion, Speaker explained that Amudalavalasa railway station is at key location to connect Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and more trains need to stop here. This FOB is the second one in the country which is made of stainless steel. First FOB is established at Noupada station in Santhabommali mandal in Srikakulam district. With the FOB residents of 20 villages will get connected to the Amudalavalasa town, he explained.

Speaker assured Palasa to Visakhapatnam passenger train will be started soon and road over bridge is also proposed at the cost of Rs 42 crore at Oosavanipeta near Amudalavalasa railway station. Railway officials and YSRCP leaders attended the event.